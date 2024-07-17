Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,571 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 825,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 487,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

