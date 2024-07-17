Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 692 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

