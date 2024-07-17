Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

