Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

