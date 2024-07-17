Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,234 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

