Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.2 %

TEL stock opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.