Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

