OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 10.2%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 421,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 229,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.47 and a beta of 1.59.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

