Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,207,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after buying an additional 688,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 258,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

