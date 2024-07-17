Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,670,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

