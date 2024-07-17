OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.