Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 62,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

