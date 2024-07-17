Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

