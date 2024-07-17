Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.94, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.