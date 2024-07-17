Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.05

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 18830467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.94, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $235,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,044.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

