Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.84

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.84 and last traded at $155.84, with a volume of 1919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Park National Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

