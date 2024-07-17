Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSI stock opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.72. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$11.95 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$215,143.75. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,877,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

