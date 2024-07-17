Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.