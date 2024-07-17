Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $178.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.59.

PCTY opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.89. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

