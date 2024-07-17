Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.03

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $26.73. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 194,028 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 762,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

