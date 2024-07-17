PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.60% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.7 %
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.