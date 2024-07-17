Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

