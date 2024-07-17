Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Position Decreased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.