Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. 242,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,926,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $309,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

