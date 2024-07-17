Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Sells $34,020.00 in Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Phunware alerts:

Michael Snavely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Snavely acquired 3,814 shares of Phunware stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $22,426.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Snavely purchased 1,186 shares of Phunware stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,523.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Snavely acquired 3,000 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHUN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phunware

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.