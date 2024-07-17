Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Pinterest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

