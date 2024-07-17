Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.80

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 3953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.