Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $19.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

PAA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

