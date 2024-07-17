Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.30

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 158951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.