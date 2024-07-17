Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.44. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 5,602 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 15.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.83.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

