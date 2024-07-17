Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Plexus by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $75,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $119.38.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

