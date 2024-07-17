Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

PLRX opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

