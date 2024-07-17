Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.699115 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 109.33%.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
