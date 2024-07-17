Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTLO. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Portillo’s Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

