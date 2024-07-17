Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

