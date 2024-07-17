PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $32.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,867,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PPL by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 333,032 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.29 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

