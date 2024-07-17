Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 14%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) dropped 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 257,100,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 257,343,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
