Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 14%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) dropped 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 257,100,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 257,343,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Trading Down 5.4 %

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of £21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.