Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.98

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152.98 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.25). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.24), with a volume of 1,504,316 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFD shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,538.46%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.11), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,638.93). 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

