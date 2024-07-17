Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,309 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

