Private Advisor Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

