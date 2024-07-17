PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,874 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

