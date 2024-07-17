Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FORM)

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.