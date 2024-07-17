Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.57.

Shares of NOA opened at C$27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The firm has a market cap of C$727.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.62. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$24.18 and a 12-month high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

