Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Textron Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. Textron has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

