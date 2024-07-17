Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By William Blair

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $333.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.43. Amgen has a 1-year low of $224.34 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

