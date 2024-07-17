Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Raymond James

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

