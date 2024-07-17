Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TKO opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Anu Dhir acquired 29,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.