Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
TKO opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.00 million.
Insider Activity
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Anu Dhir acquired 29,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.