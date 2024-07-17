Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Issued By Wedbush

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Upstart in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstart’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

UPST stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,793. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

