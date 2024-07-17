Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HAYW)

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hayward in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Hayward has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

