Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

